MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corteva by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after buying an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Corteva by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after buying an additional 700,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,449. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

