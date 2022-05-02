Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $14.14 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises 0.6% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.10.

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,741. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

