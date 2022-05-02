Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1,058.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 5.3% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $115,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

NYSE QSR traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $57.09. 1,254,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

