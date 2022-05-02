Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.8% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $39,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.62. 1,126,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.39. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

