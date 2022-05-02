Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,143. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Muscle Maker has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Muscle Maker by 621.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

