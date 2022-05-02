Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 1,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 782,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

MYOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $885.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

