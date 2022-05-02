Mysterium (MYST) Market Cap Achieves $5.43 Million

Mysterium (MYST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. Mysterium has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $28,219.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00101520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

