NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of NanoXplore stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

