National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 11192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.48%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6756 per share. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

