Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 875 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP opened at $187.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.15.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on EGP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

