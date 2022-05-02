Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Oshkosh worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

NYSE:OSK opened at $92.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

