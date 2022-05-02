Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $329.27 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.30 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

