Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Update

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

NTZ opened at $11.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.81. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Natuzzi (Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.