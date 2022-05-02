Nervos Network Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $268.98 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,432.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.66 or 0.07383524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00261205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.42 or 0.00737443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.00527838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00070996 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005439 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,555,743,434 coins and its circulating supply is 30,702,522,660 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

