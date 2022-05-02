NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,877 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of NetApp worth $33,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

