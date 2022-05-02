NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 29.7% in April

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NURO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 37.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 2,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

