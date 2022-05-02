Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $933.62 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00216890 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038708 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.00446198 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 302.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,899.83 or 1.91382883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 953,798,299 coins and its circulating supply is 953,797,700 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

