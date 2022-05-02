New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.46

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.41. New Gold shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 85,388 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $978.04 million, a PE ratio of -29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,764 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

