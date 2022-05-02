Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newegg Commerce stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,829. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97. Newegg Commerce has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

