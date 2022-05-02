Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.13 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.48 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.15 on Monday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.13.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
