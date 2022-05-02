Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.13 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.15 on Monday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

