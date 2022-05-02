News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.79

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 168113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

