Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $32.24 million and $4.75 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.86 or 0.07351138 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00041596 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

