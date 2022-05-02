NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Trading Down 4.3%

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.99 and last traded at $85.29. Approximately 1,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 109,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.70%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,986,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 120,532 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

