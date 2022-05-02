Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Short Interest Update

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NXFNF stock remained flat at $$15.80 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $16.75.

NXFNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.12) to GBX 1,600 ($20.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

