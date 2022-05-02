NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.59

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.73. NextDecade shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 10,499 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $741.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in NextDecade by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

