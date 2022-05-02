NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

