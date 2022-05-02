NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.67

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.67 and last traded at $69.86, with a volume of 330537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

