NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7325 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 139.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.4%.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $66.66 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

