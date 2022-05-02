NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get NFI Group alerts:

OTCMKTS NFYEF traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.