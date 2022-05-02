NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $142,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 95,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 821,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.28. 213,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,026,818. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

