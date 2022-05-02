NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NKE traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $124.15. 148,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

