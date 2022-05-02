Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 4%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.89. 317,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,822,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $168,174,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,535,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nikola by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 735,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

