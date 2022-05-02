Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.22. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 2,690 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

