Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNUP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.27.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nocopi Technologies (NNUP)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.