Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNUP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.