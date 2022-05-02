Nord Finance (NORD) Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $1.28 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.87 or 0.07228629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,375,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

