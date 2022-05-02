Northeast Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.54. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Northeast Bank (Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

