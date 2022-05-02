Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,710 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,167.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 102,109 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 917,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

