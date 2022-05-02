NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NUGN opened at $0.16 on Monday. NuGene International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc develops and markets customized skin care products in the United States. The company offers skincare products, such as universal cream, universal and eye serum, gel, and face wash products; and hair care products comprising regenerative shampoos and conditioners, and anti-hair loss serums.

