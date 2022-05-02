Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

NAZ stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.77. 24,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

