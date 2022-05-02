Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 28.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 805,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 87,867 shares during the last quarter.

JPS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. 528,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,070. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

