NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $187.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,769,145. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $546.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

