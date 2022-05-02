Oasis Petroleum (OAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. On average, analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OAS stock opened at $132.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.78. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $71.24 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

