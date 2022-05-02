Odyssey (OCN) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Odyssey (OCN) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00102294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00028697 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

