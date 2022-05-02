Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,924,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 126.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,370,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,401 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $34,321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

