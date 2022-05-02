Omni Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $284.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00007800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.87 or 0.00258314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,340 coins and its circulating supply is 563,024 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.