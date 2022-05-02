Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $5.68 on Monday, reaching $114.85. 20,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.17.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

