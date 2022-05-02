Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.05% of Open Text worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Open Text by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,826,000 after acquiring an additional 244,883 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,312,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,814,000 after purchasing an additional 240,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $40.05. 554,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,327. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

