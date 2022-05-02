Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 4,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 142,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

OPRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $698.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $72.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Opera by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opera by 1,551.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106,882 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Opera by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Opera by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 87,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

