OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The company has a market cap of $510.25 million, a P/E ratio of 312.37 and a beta of 0.73. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

