Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. 7,946,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,380. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

